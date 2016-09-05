'Why I'm leaving the UK for Poland'

Video

A woman has quit her job in the West Midlands to move to Poland, saying she is choosing to leave the UK following the referendum vote to leave the EU.

Claire Edgley, 30, is leaving her home in Sedgley and plans to work as a translator in Krakow, where her grandfather was originally from.

Ms Edgley says she wants to gain a Polish passport.

For a UK national to get Polish citizenship they must prove an ancestor was born in Poland, but there is no compulsion to move to the country in order to get it.

For the full story, watch Inside Out on BBC One in the West Midlands at 19:30 BST on Monday 5 September, or catch up afterwards on iPlayer.

Latest on Brexit in the West Midlands, plus more stories