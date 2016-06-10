Politicians dish up message in takeaway

Video

Fast food for thought - two West Midlands politicians have taken the battle to win EU referendum votes to the takeaway counter.

Birmingham Labour MP Jack Dromey and West Midlands UKIP MEP James Carver extended the campaign trail at two city takeaways.

They were looking to increase engagement in the vote on Thursday 23 June among black and minority ethnic voters.

Operation Black Vote says there are about four million black and minority ethnic voters and a further 400,000 citizens of Commonwealth countries entitled to take part in the referendum - but it says about 30% are not registered to vote.