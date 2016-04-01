Stuart Ash as Yamlet
Shakespeare's Hamlet becomes 'Yamlet' in Black Country makeover

Shakespeare is getting a Black Country makeover exactly 400 years after his death.

One of his most famous tragedies, Hamlet, is being translated into the local dialect and renamed 'Yamlet.'

It's part of a project by the Little Earthquake Theatre Company, in conjunction with Birmingham City University, to preserve the Black Country language which some believe is dying out.

'Yamlet' will soon be available in a series of sort films online.

