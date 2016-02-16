Time-warp home
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Time-warp 1960s home in Great Barr to be auctioned

A time-warp home unchanged since it was named House of The Year half a century ago is offering people the chance to live in the swinging sixties.

Built in 1966, the four-bedroom property named Montana, in Great Barr, near Birmingham, goes under the hammer next month and is expected to fetch £240,000.

  • 16 Feb 2016