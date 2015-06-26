Video

A relative of one of 141 people killed when the Pakistan Taliban attacked an army-run school has visited the scene of the massacre.

Maryam Awan's cousin Muhammad Yaseen, 15, was one of the victims murdered in the shootings in Peshawar last December.

"I was determined to travel back to Peshawar, to film the area for myself, and try and make sense of what happened," said 25-year-old Mr Awan, from Sutton Coldfield.