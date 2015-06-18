Video

One of the most influential men in dance has celebrated his 20th anniversary as artistic director of Birmingham Royal Ballet with a special performance.

David Bintley is known for remaining loyal to classical ballet while injecting it with a modern theatrical feel.

A double bill of Carmina Burana - the first piece he made for Birmingham Royal Ballet - has been performed alongside the world premiere of The King Dances.

BBC Midlands Today's Satnam Rana met him ahead of the show and also spoke to principal dancer Iain Mackay.