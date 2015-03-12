Biomass boiler
Tyseley wood-burning biomass plant gets 140 tonne boiler

A massive boiler has been installed at a £48m biomass plant in Birmingham which will use waste wood to generate electricity.

The 140 tonne boiler was made in Houston, Texas.

When the plant, in Tyseley, is completed in 2016 it is expected to power up to 17,000 homes.

