Bull Ring
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

From dull to dazzling: Birmingham's shiny revolution

Buildings in Birmingham are changing from dull to dazzling as shiny buildings replace the concrete of the past 50 years.

New Street railway station is being covered in 15,000 sq m (161 sq ft) of stainless mirrored steel.

It will join the Bull Ring shopping centre as an eye-catching silver-coloured landmark.

  • 12 Feb 2015