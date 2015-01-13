Media player
Steven Emerson on 'brutal' backlash to Fox News 'Muslim Birmingham' comments
American terrorism commentator Steven Emerson has said the online backlash to his description of Birmingham as a "Muslim-only city" during a Fox News interview has been a "brutal" experience.
Mr Emerson's remarks were ridiculed by thousands of people using the hashtag #FoxNewsFacts.
In a telephone interview on BBC Midlands Today, he told presenter Nick Owen he was "mortified" by his mistake.
13 Jan 2015
