Still from Fox News broadcast
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Steven Emerson on 'brutal' backlash to Fox News 'Muslim Birmingham' comments

American terrorism commentator Steven Emerson has said the online backlash to his description of Birmingham as a "Muslim-only city" during a Fox News interview has been a "brutal" experience.

Mr Emerson's remarks were ridiculed by thousands of people using the hashtag #FoxNewsFacts.

In a telephone interview on BBC Midlands Today, he told presenter Nick Owen he was "mortified" by his mistake.

  • 13 Jan 2015
