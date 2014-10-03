A screen tempts attendees with the promise of 'a new generation of floppy disks'.
Video

What computers looked like in 1986

The Birmingham NEC was the venue for the Which? computer show, allowing attendees to experience the cutting-edge of 1986 computer technology.

Clip taken from Midlands Today, first broadcast on 14 January 1986

  • 03 Oct 2014