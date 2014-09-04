Video

Residents living in an area of Walsall claim an increase in prostitution is making their lives intolerable.

People living in Pleck have found needles, syringes and used condoms on the streets, according to Belinda Stephens from the local Neighbourhood Watch scheme.

Inspector Beth Bridges, from West Midlands Police, said the problem had been "stable" for the past 12 months.

Police are holding a meeting with people from the area to discuss their concerns.