Five thousand ice sculptures have melted away after going on display to commemorate World War One.

Award-winning Brazilian artist Nele Azevedo has previously shown her installation Mini Monuments in cities such as Florence and Berlin.

On Saturday, she brought her exhibition to Birmingham, where crowds turned out to pay tribute.

Jo Black reports.

  • 02 Aug 2014