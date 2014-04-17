Video

Muslim community leaders say their children are being "made to feel like terrorists" because of the allegations over the so-called "Trojan horse plot".

On Monday, Birmingham City Council confirmed it was investigating 25 different schools as part of the allegations, contained in an anonymous letter, that a small group of hard-line Muslims had tried to "takeover" schools.

Concern is growing the allegations are damaging community relations.

Midlands Today's specialist correspondent Peter Wilson's spoke to students Sumbel Khan and Bushra Khanum, Nadeem Malik, the UK director of the Bahu Trust, former Golden Hillock School pupil Sabera Khatoon and Lubna Ashraf, a parent and teacher.