Walsall woman Jenni Taylor bids for Great British Sewing Bee win
A woman from Walsall is hoping to beat ten other amateur sewing enthusiasts to win the BBC's Great British Sewing Bee competition.
Jenni Taylor, 31, started sewing a year ago when she made her own wedding dress in just 12 hours.
She now makes all her own clothes.
"I love the fact you can take anything, whether it's a flat piece of fabric you've bought at the market in Birmingham or an old shirt and make new clothes out of them," she said.
11 Mar 2014
