Video

A documentary about a Birmingham street has been accused of portraying residents in a bad light and encouraging criminal behaviour.

The first episode of Benefits Street, which is centred on James Turner Street in Winson Green, aired on Channel Four on Monday.

It featured interviews with people who admitted cultivating drugs and stealing.

Viewers reacted furiously to the programme on Twitter while residents said they were portrayed in an unfair light.

Dorothy Hobson, a media lecturer at the University of Wolverhampton, said she was almost nervous for the people taking part because "programme makers are always in control" in that sort of documentary.

Midlands Today's Ben Sidwell reports.