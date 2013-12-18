Video

In 1973, Wizzard and Slade were two of the biggest bands in the UK- one from Birmingham, the other from Wolverhampton - and both were battling it out in December for the highly prized Christmas number one.

Forty years later and the battle seemed to resume with Wizzard lead singer Roy Wood and Slade performing at different venues in Birmingham, a few hundred yards apart, on the same night.

Between them that year, they had five number ones and released two of the biggest Christmas hits of all time.

In the end Slade won the chart battle and got to the Christmas number one slot.

Band members Don Powell and Dave Hill said it was recorded during a boiling hot summer in New York in 1973.

Roy Wood, from Wizzard, said: "Neither of us knew the other was doing a Christmas song. Strange.

"Any other year, it would've been great."