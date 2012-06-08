Video

A monument dedicated to a group of chainmakers is due to be unveiled.

In 1910, the Women Chainmakers of Cradley Heath in the Black Country held a 10-week strike in protest against working conditions.

The strike won public support and is credited with changing the lives of thousands of workers earning poor wages.

Artist Luke Perry said chainmaking was firmly rooted in the Cradley Heath area and hoped his statue would give local people a sense of pride.

Mr Perry said several generations of his family had worked as chainmakers and described the artwork as the "pinnacle" of his career.

The statue, which took two years to plan, stands 10ft tall (3 metres) and weighs nearly three-and-a-half tonnes.

It is due to be unveiled in Mary Macarthur park in Cradley Heath on Saturday, as part of the Women Chainmakers Festival.