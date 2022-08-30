Drone footage of the Reading Festival site shows tents and litter left behind after the three-day event.

It come's after 105,000 music lovers enjoyed the bank holiday at Little John's Farm.

Despite efforts by festival organisers, discarded tents and sleeping bags have repeatedly been a problem after the festival ends.

In 2021, 2,300 tents and 500 sleeping bags were collected and then distributed to refugees in France.

The three day event featured Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and The Killers.

