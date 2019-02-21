Singing Hobbits are helping a theatre company after it lost funding.

The Watermill Theatre in Newbury is staging a musical production of Lord of the Rings to raise money after it lost £464,000 of cash from Arts Council England.

With 20 cast members and puppets, the Tolkien-inspired staging will be performed both inside the mill and in the grounds surrounding it.

The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale will run at the Watermill Theatre until 15 October.

