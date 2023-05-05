Voters have been giving their reactions to new ID rules at the local election.

The requirement was introduced as part of the Elections Act 2022, and requires voters in England, Wales and Scotland to provide photo ID before voting.

People outside a polling station in Reading said they were concerned about it being an "intrusion in our privacy" or could "exclude people from voting".

Unlock Democracy said there were a "significant number" of incidents of people being unable to vote, and called the changes unnecessary.

The Electoral Commission has acknowledged challenges with its rollout.

