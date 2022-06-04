It's not just people from the UK who have been heading to London to secure a spot ahead of the Coronation.

Chase Watson Hieneman has travelled from America to witness the historic event in real life.

It's not the first time the royal superfan has travelled across the pond for the Royal Family, having visited last year for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

He met up with BBC South Today presenter Edward Sault in Windsor for a spot of afternoon tea to chat ahead of the big day.

