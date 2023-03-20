The sister of a head teacher who took her own life while waiting for the publication of an Ofsted report has described the weeks following the inspection.

Ruth Perry, head at Caversham Primary School in Reading, spoke of the "countdown" to a report that downgraded her school from outstanding to inadequate, according to her sister Julia Waters.

The National Education Union, school leaders' union NAHT and the Association of School and College Leaders have subsequently called for inspections to be halted.

