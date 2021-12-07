A leisure centre has opened to the public as part of a £40m boost to wellness facilities in Reading.

Palmer Park Leisure Centre and Stadium has been redeveloped by Reading Borough Council.

The venue now holds facilities including a six-lane swimming pool, soft play area for children and large gym area.

It comes six years after Arthur Hill Pool due to budget constraints, but over the next 25 years the local authority plans to invest in leisure facilities across the borough.

Report by David Allard

