A mobile Santa's grotto has been visiting people who would ordinarily not have the opportunity to see the big man himself at Christmas.

Berkshire farmer Pete Holmes has been delivering festive spirit direct to those who struggle with accessibility or have found rising costs too much with his mobile grotto and farm.

The not-for-profit business and charity, Basil and Crew, organises farm visits for schools and community groups during the rest of the year.

Mr Holmes said this year had been the busiest since the service started ten years ago.

Video by Ben Moore

