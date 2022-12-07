A widower has described how he and his late wife amassed a collection of 5,000 teddy bears.

The cuddly toys will be put under the hammer at SAS Auctions in Newbury, Berkshire, with all of the proceeds going to the Herefordshire Wildlife Trust.

Les Collard, from Hereford, said it was his wife Sue's dying wish for the proceeds to benefit the charity.

