A gaming group set up to help autistic children and young teenagers has had a VIP trip to one of the biggest names in Formula One thanks to BBC Children in Need.

Maidenhead's Autism Group runs a gaming, art and Pokemon group that meets once a month for young autistic people aged between nine and 14.

The group is self-funded and relies on Children in Need money.

Garrick Rahal, from the organisation, said gaming was a "language that everybody understands that helps them to feel safe, secure and helps them to feel like they fit in".

If you would like to show your support, visit the BBC Children in Need website.

Video Journalist: Ben Moore