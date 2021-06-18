Video shows driver deliberately block ambulance

A video shows a driver blocking the path of an ambulance that was responding to a medical emergency.

Albert Butler, 38, was filmed from the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) vehicle driving along the A4 towards Maidenhead, Berkshire in February.

Butler, from of Windermere Road, Reading, who admitted dangerous driving and obstructing an emergency worker, was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months and was given 200 hours of unpaid work.

Butler was also banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay costs of £600.

SCAS said his actions were "senseless and irresponsible".

