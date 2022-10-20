A young rapper seeking asylum in the UK has been sharing his story through his music.

Mustafa, 18, came to the UK from Sudan in 2020.

He recorded three rap songs with the help of West Berkshire Council's programme for young people and asylum seekers leaving care.

"When I am sad or I am not feeling well or hopeless, I put my headphones on and listen to some rap music and that will give me some courage, or great strength and motivation, and I will be happy," he said.

Journalist: Ally Reeve