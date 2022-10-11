The Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst has trained officers for more than 200 years.

But now it has put the Spurs women's football team through their paces.

The squad only became professional in the last five years and as the women's game develops they want to learn from those who train the world's best leaders.

Video by Katherine Bett & Ally Reeve

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk