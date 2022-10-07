Murderer Hakeem Kigundu was filmed filling up petrol tanks with fuel days before he used it to burn down a block of flats.

The 32-year-old set Rowe Court in Reading alight on 15 December last year, killing residents Richard Burgess and Neil Morris.

On 11 December, he was seen on CCTV visiting three different petrol stations for fuel.

Thames Valley Police also released a voice message Kigundu recorded on 9 December, in which he said: "All of the actions I'm about to take are warranted, believe me."

He has been jailed for life with no minimum term after pleading guilty to murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm and one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

