At 20 years old hammer thrower Charlotte Payne is already a national champion.

The athlete from Reading, who is profoundly deaf, claimed gold with a 70.59m (231.59ft) throw at the British Athletics Championships held in Manchester in June.

She said she used to think of her hearing loss as a weakness but "over the past few years I've definitely come to love it in a way - it's like my little superpower".

Her next target is to achieve her Olympic dream, the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Reporter: Lewis Coombes

