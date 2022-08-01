A football club says its girls team has been inspired by England's Fran Kirby, who was part of the team that created history by winning their first major women's tournament in a dramatic Euro 2022 final.

Girls from Rotherfield United watched the match together in their club house near Sonning Common in Oxfordshire on Sunday.

Many of the team attend the same primary school as England star Fran Kirby, who was born and raised in Reading, and played for Reading FC from the age of seven until she moved to Chelsea in 2015.

The Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley thanks to goals from substitutes Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly.

It is England's first major tournament success since the 1966 men's World Cup.

