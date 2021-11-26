Two puppies have been reunited with their owner - and mother - after being stolen from their home.

The cocker spaniel pups can be seen greeting their mother after being returned to their home in Farnham, Surrey.

They were found at an address in Reading, Berkshire after going missing nearly 10 days ago.

Surrey Police said the pair were checked over by a vet before being released back to their rightful owner and confirmed two people had been arrested.

