A play set against the backdrop of the Newbury bypass protests is about to tour villages affected by the scheme.

It has been more than 20 years since the height of the protests in 1996 and now actors are taking on the roles of those who lived among the 10,000 trees they were trying to protect.

The play follows the stories of Cassie and Dylan who live in Camp Albion.

After touring the local area, the production will head to the Watermill Theatre near Newbury.

Video by David Allard

