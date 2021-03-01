A fireball has been seen in the sky over the south of England.

The citizen scientists project UK Meteor Network (UKMON) tweeted that it had received 94 reports of sightings at about 21:45 BST on Monday evening.

On social media, people reported seeing a "bright light in the sky that lasted 4 or 5 seconds".

Pictures posted online appear to show the fireball visible over Berkshire, London, Sussex, Surrey and Buckinghamshire.

UKMON said it was the 10th reported to them so far this year.

