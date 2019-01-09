A female thatcher who has worked in the trade for 35 years said she hopes more women will consider it as a career path.

Kate Glover started working in the industry during the 1970s, when she was hired through a recruitment scheme.

Her career has seen her work on the roof of the Globe Theatre in London and join the National Society of Master Thatchers.

But she said the organisation currently has no female apprentices and she hopes that will change.

Report by Michelle Cross

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.