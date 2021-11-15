Harry Potter fans have been wowed by a giant wand light show.

The 15ft (4.6m) high models are replicas of the wands belonging to some of the main characters from the film series.

They have been on a tour of the country to promote the next instalment of the Fantastic Beasts movies.

The nine wands will be on display at the Oracle in Reading until Tuesday.

