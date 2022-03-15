A Ukrainian woman living in the UK says she is extremely concerned about her family in Kyiv as Russian attacks on the city intensify.

Olga Line, who lives with her husband in Eton, Berkshire, is worried about her elderly parents and other relatives who are part of the resistance effort to defend their city.

She's turned her candle-making business into a way of helping the humanitarian crisis facing the country.

Reporter: Luke Hanrahan

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.