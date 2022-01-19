This video shows a barrier in Topshop moving as it is leaned on by adults before it toppled over and killed a boy.

Kaden Reddick suffered a fatal head injury at the store in Reading during a family shopping trip in February 2017.

Arcadia Group, Topshop/Topman and Realm Projects deny failing to discharge a health and safety duty.

A trial at Reading Crown Court heard the barriers, manufactured by Realm Projects, were installed in Topshop stores across the UK between 2012 and 2014.

The prosecution said two screws, fixing a plinth to the ground, failed and the "wobbly" barrier toppled on Kaden.

