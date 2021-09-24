The parents of a 13-year-old fatally stabbed over a social media row have condemned the "glorification" of knives.

Olly Stephens was attacked after being lured to a field in Emmer Green, Reading, on 3 January 2021.

Amanda and Stuart Stephens are campaigning to make sure their son will "never be forgotten".

Two boys, aged 14, were found guilty of Olly's murder in September.

