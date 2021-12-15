One person has died and several others remain unaccounted for following a fire.

The blaze broke out at a property off Grovelands Road, Reading, overnight.

Thames Valley Police said a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of arson and murder and was in custody.

The force said the incident was not being treated as terrorism related. Surrounding roads have been closed and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.