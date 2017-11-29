A man has transformed his garden and created a Santa's Post Room so children can send their letters to the North Pole.

Brian Pettifer, 75, has spent the past six months putting up lights and building the winter wonderland outside his home in Bracknell, Berkshire.

He's been running Christmas activities for children on his housing estate as a way to keep busy after his wife died five years ago.

In previous years, Mr Pettifer spent Christmas morning delivering presents, but he wanted to offer something more.

Parents are able to visit Santa's Post Room with their children and write a letter, which is then posted to Father Christmas and a reply is sent back within a week.

Video journalist: Emily Ford

This story was filmed before new guidance on mask wearing was introduced.

