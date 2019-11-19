Man calls 999 to complain about 'putrid' chicken

A man dialled 999 asking police to send a car to his house and take away a rotting chicken.

Thames Valley Police released the audio as part of a campaign to highlight the inappropriate calls it receives.

During the conversation the man is heard telling the operator: "I opened it and the smell from it is absolutely disgusting. It's putrid."

The call ended with the handler telling the man to take up the matter with his local supermarket.

