A woman has claimed she has been banned from TikTok multiple times because people have reported her for being plus-sized.

Christy Collins, 24, from Reading, has more than 50,000 followers on the social media platform and posts a variety of content about fashion and her day-to-day life.

She said she believed other users were reporting her because of her size, and that TikTok was removing the videos without checking the content first.

Other TikTokers shared similar experiences with the BBC.

TikTok said it had not correctly moderated Ms Collins' videos, and that it was focused on supporting an inclusive and body-positive environment.

Video journalist: André Rhoden-Paul

