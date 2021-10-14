Ten school pupils are thought to be the first deaf children to speak to astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS).

The students from Mary Hare School in Newbury, Berkshire, got the chance to speak to Nasa astronaut Mark Vande Hei as he passed over them in space.

During their 10-minute conversation, the children asked questions about gravity, the Northern Lights and whether astronauts used sign language in space.

The event was organised with local enthusiasts from the Newbury and District Amateur Radio Society.

The ISS has an Amateur Radio station on board and the astronauts are also licensed radio amateurs.

Video journalist: Joe Campbell

