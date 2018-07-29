A former RAF pilot has developed a hoist system to allow disabled people to fly in a Tiger Moth biplane.

Robin Russell wanted to find a way of giving more people the chance to experience a trip in the classic aircraft.

The hoist can lift people from their wheelchairs into the narrow cockpit.

Mr Russell has been working with local charities and offering aerobatic flights from White Waltham Airfield near Maidenhead in Berkshire.

Reporter: Sarah Farmer