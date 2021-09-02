Revellers have abandoned thousands of tents at the Reading Festival site.

Video shot by a volunteer shows the lines of tents and camping equipment left behind at the site by festival-goers.

On its website, Reading Festival said abandoned tents end up in landfill due to difficulties with recycling.

However, charities are allowed on the site after the festival to salvage tents and other camping equipment.

Video credit: Jenny Marie

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.