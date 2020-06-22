The parents of a man killed in a terror attack have spoken of their sadness ahead of the first anniversary of his death.

Friends James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, were stabbed to death in June last year in Forbury Gardens, Reading.

Gary and Jan Furlong, the parents of James Furlong, said the three friends would never be forgotten.

A service will take place in Forbury Gardens on Sunday to remember them.

Video journalist: Nikki Mitchell