A man from Germany has become an unlikely celebrity in a Berkshire town after sharing his love for it on social media.

Henry Artelt, 77, lives in Leverkusen in Germany, which is twinned with Bracknell.

His home town features the tourist attraction Bracknell Square, which comprises a red phone box, a post box and a Bracknell Forest Council branded litter bin.

All were donated by the town in 2008 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the twinning.

Mr Artelt, who belongs to a group of Leverkusenites called the Friends who arrange exchanges between the towns, has been posting about his love for both and engaging thousands of followers on Bracknell's largest Facebook community page.

