A video archive is keeping alive memories of the reggae music boom from the 1980s and 1990s.

Large gatherings known as sound systems would take place at carnivals in Reading and Oxford, where rival DJs would try to out-mix each other.

As house parties and clubs gained in popularity the events became less common, but video from the time is being collected an online archive.

Video journalist: Simon Marks

